Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Expects to Close Gibellini Project Acquisition in May

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX: PCY, OTC PINK: PRPCF, Frankfurt: 1P2N) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Gibellini Vanadium Project :

On May 8, 2017, Prophecy entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with arm's-length, private parties to acquire through lease, the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, USA (the "Gibellini Project"). The parties are currently finalizing the definitive agreement and expect to close the transaction later this month.

Units for Debt :

The Company also announces that it has entered into Debt Settlement Agreements with certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to which, the Company has agreed, subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders at the Company's upcoming 2017 Annual General Meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m. (PST) on June 13, 2017 and acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange, to issue an aggregate of 59,659 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $4.00 per Unit, in satisfaction of an aggregate of $238,636 of indebtedness currently owed by the Company to such persons. Each Unit consists of one Common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $5.00 per Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange that is engaged in worldwide mineral and energy exploration and development. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

