REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 17, 2017 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

A total of 12,701,947 Class A Limited Voting Shares were represented at the Meeting, being 72.58 per cent of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Limited Voting Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan and the election of its Board of Directors.

Director Voting

The following three members of the Board were appointed by the Lieutenant Governor In Council of the Province of Saskatchewan in lieu of Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC) voting its shares on any resolution to elect directors, as provided for in The Information Services Corporation Act: Joel Teal, Thomas Christiansen and Douglas Allen Emsley.

Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of the remaining six directors are provided in the table below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Votes Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karyn A. Brooks 7,245,429 99.57 31,518 0.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anthony Robert Guglielmin 7,246,196 99.58 30,751 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Scott Musgrave 7,248,556 99.61 28,391 0.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michelle Ouellette, Q.C. 7,226,049 99.30 50,898 0.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Iraj Pourian 7,228,989 99.34 47,958 0.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dion E. Tchorzewski 7,245,276 99.56 31,671 0.44 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Detailed results of the ballot vote for the acceptance of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan are provided in the table below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % Votes Resolution Votes for % Votes For Votes Against Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan. 7,895,816 62.17 4,805,131 37.83 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company has filed a report of the results of resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our registry and services segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

