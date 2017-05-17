BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) (the "Company"), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, announced today that Mitch Ribak, principal broker of Tropical Realty Beachside and Tropical Realty of Suntree, Inc. (*collectively "Tropical Realty") in Brevard County, Florida has transitioned his team of agents to eXp Realty. More than 45 agents in communities from Mims to Malabar and all the beaches of Brevard County are joining eXp Realty as part of the new Tropical Realty team.

"In my 35 years of working for myself I have never seen such a great opportunity, and more importantly, a great opportunity for my agents," said Mitch Ribak. "This gives our growing team in a dynamic part of the country the ability to continue to excel and grow through world class support, programs and the most agent-centric revenue opportunities available today."

"Independent brokerages are moving to eXp to blend the best of world class technology and support with agents that want to grow within a local market and enjoy the benefits of agent ownership," said Jason Gesing, CEO, eXp Realty. "We welcome Mitch and his top-notch team to eXp as we grow our footprint throughout Florida and across the country."

*Note: This does not include Investments of Brevard, an independent company.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. As a full-service real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an attractive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the Company's Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit www.eXpRealty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's management and the Agent Advisory Council. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

