Medical Connectors Market to Reach $2.69 Billion by 2021 - Driven by a Rise in Healthcare Expenditure & Growth in Home Healthcare Market - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Connectors Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The medical connectors market is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.63 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The high incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growth in the home healthcare market are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

The medical connectors market is segmented based on products, application, end user, and region in this report. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into flat surgical silicone cables, embedded electronics connectors, radio-frequency connectors, disposable plastic connectors, hybrid circular connectors & receptacle system, power cords with retention system, lighted hospital-grade cords, magnetic medical connectors, and push-pull connectors. The flat surgical silicone cables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the application of connectors and its technical features are the factors driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the market is classified into cardiology devices, diagnostic imaging devices, electrosurgical instruments, patient monitoring devices, endoscopy devices, respiratory devices, analyzers and processing instruments, dental instruments, neurology devices, enteral devices, and other applications. The patient monitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of patient monitoring devices.

Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing demand for electrosurgical therapy and growing incidence of chronic disorders.

Companies Mentioned



Amphenol Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Fischer Connectors

ITT Interconnect Solutions (A Subsidiary of ITT Corporation)

LEMO S.A

Molex (A Subsidiary of Koch Industries)

Samtec

Smiths Interconnect (A Division of Smiths Group)

TE Connectivity Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Medical Connectors Market, By Product



7 Medical Connectors Market, By Application



8 Medical Connectors Market, By End User



9 Medical Connectors Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



