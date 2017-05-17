VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach") (CSE: ETI)(CNSX: ETI)(CSE: ETI.CN) announced today that it has completed setting up its new laboratory located in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The new 4,200 square foot facility was required to match the corporate growth and to continue the research, development and testing of its patent-pending, non-cyanide based EnviroLeach process.

The completed setup includes extensive lab equipment such as Agilent Technologies single element and multi-element atomic absorption spectrometers, a Spectra Arcos inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) unit and a six-channel ColdBlock™ digestion system. The facility also includes a fully operational 25 kg pilot plant to test larger samples of ores, concentrates and E-Waste using the company's proprietary, non-cyanide based EnviroLeach™ formula.

The company is also pleased to announce the continued growth of its research team which includes; Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Vice president; Hanif Jafari, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., CTO; Mohammad Doostmohammadi, M.A.Sc., Head of Research and Monica Jimenez, M.A.Sc., Senior Lab Technician.

The company reports that there is a tremendous amount of interest from both the mining and E-Waste management sectors in the company's environmentally friendly formula. The company is continuing optimization research and is getting positive test results on numerous feedstocks including ores, concentrates, tailings and multiple types of e-waste.

The products leach kinetics, long-term stability and recovery of metals from solution continue to improve and have shown positive results to be scalable to production levels.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cyanide free, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the toxic methods currently used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach Process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of cyanide or acid based lixiviants on most ores, concentrates, tailings and E-Waste. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

