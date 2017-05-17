

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures soared Wednesday amid fears that numerous recent gaffes may derail President Trump's pro-growth economic agenda.



Stocks were hammered today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging nearly 300 points by mid-afternoon.



Trump is being blasted for his alleged ties to Russia. Reports surfaced that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end his investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



Bolstered by its safe haven appeal, gold prices rose for a sixth session in the past seven. June gold rose $22.30, or 1.8%, to settle at $1,258.70 an ounce. Prices settled at their highest since April 28.



Mortgage applications in the U.S. declined 4.1 percent last week, the biggest drop since December.



According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, for the week ending May 12, 2017 decreased 4.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from a week earlier.



