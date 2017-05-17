Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Industries Market Analysis and Processing Trends Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report focuses on the entire hard disk drive market food chain, analyzing the markets for hard disk drives, substrates, and thin film heads. Processing issues in the manufacture of each of these sectors in included and the report details the CMP and Lithography sectors of thin film head processing. Market forecasts and market shares of all sectors are detailed. The SSD market is also analyzed.

Hard drive manufacturers Seagate Technology and Western Digital face an uphill battle in attempting to sustain sales of traditional rotating-disk drives in the coming years. It all comes down to the price.

SSD prices have been falling drastically in the last few years as demand has picked up. Prices are likely to continue to drop in the coming years, thereby posing a major threat to hard drive makers such as Seagate and Western Digital. Samsung leads the pack of SSD manufacturers with a commanding 40% share in the SSD market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 The Disk Drive Market Infrastructure

Chapter 2 The Hard Disk Drive Industry

2.1 Hard Disk Drive Trends

2.2 Hard Disk Form Factors

2.3 Hard Disk Drive Market Analysis

2.4 Competitive Structure

Chapter 3 The Solid State Drive Industry

3.1 Solid-State Drives (SSD) Trends

3.2 Solid-State Drives Market Analysis

3.3 3D NAND Forecast

3.4 SSD Capacity Forecast

Chapter 4 Recording Heads

4.1 Thin Film Read/Write Heads

4.2 Trends

4.3 Recording Head Market Forecast

Chapter 5 Processing Trends And Markets

5.1 Head Processing

5.2 Patterned Magnetic Media

5.3 Market Analysis Of Discrete Track Media

5.4 NAND Processing

Chapter 6 The Media Market

6.1 Industry Trends

6.2 Media Profiles

6.3 Media Market Supplier Shares

Chapter 7 The Substrate Market

7.1 Platter Substrate Materials

7.2 Substrate Market

7.3 Substrate Suppliers

7.4 Glass Substrate Supplier Shares

