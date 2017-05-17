

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing a near-constant stream of damaging headlines in recent days, President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday he has been the most unfairly treated politician in history.



Trump warned in remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony that life can often be unfair.



'Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair,' Trump said. 'You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted.'



'Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media,' he added. 'No politician in history - and I say this with great surety - has been treated worse or more unfairly.'



However, Trump told the cadets that things will work out fine if you put your head down and fight and never give up.



The remarks by the president come after a New York Times report claimed Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.



The New York Times cited a memo Comey purportedly wrote shortly after an Oval Office meeting he had with Trump in February.



The latest developments represent another headache for the White House after Trump's firing of Comey and claims the president revealed highly classified information to Russian officials.



Trump did not specifically comment on the scandals and instead touted progress on jobs and the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.



The president also promised to continue working toward repealing and replacing Obamacare, reforming the tax code, and building the southern border wall.



'We are setting the stage right now for many, many more things to come,' Trump said. 'And the people understand what I'm doing, and that's the most important thing.'



'I didn't get elected to serve the Washington media or special interests,' he added. 'I got elected to serve the forgotten men and women of our country, and that's what I'm doing.'



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



