Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal microcontroller marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005997/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global microcontroller market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global microcontroller market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (automotive, consumer devices, and industrial), type (32-bit, 80-bit, and 16-bit), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

"The global microcontroller market is projected to grow to nearly USD 22 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile computing devices is one of the key factors boosting the market growth," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global microcontroller market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors such as Cypress Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments. International players are expanding their market through M&A and are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. The global microcontroller market is highly competitive due to technological advances, including interactive safety systems, self-driving cars, and vehicle connectivity.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top seven vendors in the global microcontroller market

Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor designs and manufactures semiconductors. Cypress Semiconductor designs, develops, manufactures, and markets programmable and mixed-signal solutions globally. The major operating segments are memory products division, data communications division, programmable systems division, and emerging technologies division.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies derives its revenue majorly from four operating segments, including automotive, chip card and security, industrial power control, and power management and multimarket. The MCUs come under the automotive segment.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology's major business segments include analog, interface, memory products, MCUs, mixed-signal and timing products, and technology licensing. The company is a leading provider of MCUs and analog semiconductors.

NXP Technologies

NXP Technologies' business segments include high-performance mixed-signal and standard products, of which, MCUs come under the high-performance mixed-signal category. The company acquired Freescale Semiconductor that brought core strengths to the combined organization, near field communication from NXP Semiconductors and MCUs from Freescale Semiconductor.

Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics is a semiconductor manufacturer based in Japan. They have three major segments that are MCU business, analog and power devices, and the SoCs. The company offers microcontrollers for automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics applications.

STMicoelectronics

The core business segments of STMicroelectronics include analog and MEMS group, automotive and discrete group, and microcontrollers and digital ICs group. They design, develop, manufacture, and market a broad range of products.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments designs and manufactures semiconductors for electronics designers and manufacturers globally. Texas Instruments has two reportable segments being analog and embedded processing. It also provides low power and high-performance MCUs with wired and wireless connectivity options.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Metamaterials Market 2017-2021

Global Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive (SSD) Market 2017-2021

Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displaysembedded systems, and sensors. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005997/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com