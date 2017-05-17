TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Enbridge Gas Distribution (Enbridge) is proud to announce and congratulate the winners of the Enbridge Energy School Challenge. Enbridge teamed up with Ontario EcoSchools for the 2016/2017 school year to inspire students to learn more about energy efficiency in a fun, interactive and competitive way. Twenty five schools from seven school boards participated in the challenge, which ran from October 2016 to April 2017. All three winners come from the Peel District School Board and will be accepting their awards later this month.

Schools who participated completed activities such as: creating energy efficiency plans; developing communication strategies for their Green (Eco) Teams; working on energy efficiency art projects; and conducting home and school energy audits. As part of the challenge, students were able to track their energy consumption through the Enbridge Energy Dashboard, which also enabled them to see their scores and their school's standing in the Challenge. All the submissions were very inventive and unique, and the students showed a great deal of enthusiasm.

Over the last few weeks of the Challenge, the top two schools battled for first place - and it came down to just three points. The final standings are as follows:

-- 1st Place: Stephen Lewis Secondary School (Peel District School Board) -- 2nd Place: Humberview Secondary School (Peel District School Board) -- 3rd Place: Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School (Peel District School Board)

DETAILS: Stephen Lewis Secondary School will receive $3,000 for their efforts, resulting in a 21,304 m3 reduction in their natural gas use during the challenge, pushing them through to the win. That energy reduction removes 40 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the environment - equivalent to a car driving approximately 154,000 km.

$2,000 will be awarded to Humberview Secondary School who completed 13 out of a possible 15 challenges to gain second place.

In third place, Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School will receive $1,000. The students implemented ten of the 15 activities, such as a community garden in Malton and a waste audit.

About Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution, and has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past eight years. Enbridge Gas Distribution distributes natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario.

For more information: visit www.enbridgegas.com, or on Twitter and Instagram @EnbridgeGas.

Contacts:

Tanya Bruckmueller

Enbridge Gas Distribution

1-855-884-5112

enbridgegasmedia@enbridge.com



