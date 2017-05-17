Research and Markets - Global $2.41 Billion Cattle Healthcare Market 2017-2022: Major Players are Zoetis, Elanco, Boehringher Ingelheim, Merck, Bayer, Heska Corporation, Bioniche animal health & Ceva

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cattle Healthcare Market - Healthcare Products, Diagnostics, Genetics, Regions, Players - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report to their offering.
The global cattle healthcare market was $2.41 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3.66 billion, at a CAGR of 7.23 % by 2022.
Factors like rapid growth in population, urbanization, and increasing per capita income especially in emerging countries are driving the market. Added to this, regulations on food safety, increasing production of beef are also driving the market. Moreover, spreading of diseases through cattle is also emphasizing on the cattle healthcare. However factors like not having awareness on diseases, lack of incentives for professionals are restraining the market.
The industry is witnessing mergers and acquisitions of companies in the recent pact. In July 2015, EU has approved the acquisition of Elivia,France by Terrena and Dawn Meats. Major players in the industry include Zoetis, Elanco, Boehringher Ingelheim, Merck, Bayer, Heska Corporation, Bioniche animal health, Ceva, and others. The competition is fierce for generic products especially in Europe and in certain emerging markets since there is no single well capitalized company focusing on generic animal health products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Market Overview
- Definition
- Cattle Types
3. Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Drivers
- Increase in consumption
- Demand for Food safety
- Increasing production of beef
- Others
4. Constraints
- Lack of awareness on diseases
- Others
- Porters' Analysis
5. Cattle Healthcare market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Revenue
6. By Healthcare Products
- Vaccines
- Paraciticides
- Anti-infectives
- Medicinal feed additives
- Others
7. By Diagonostics
- ELISA
- Rapid Immuno Migration
- Agar Gel Immuno Diffusion
- Genetics
8. By Region
9. Company Profiles
- Zoetis
- Elanco
- Boehringher Ingelheim
- Merck
- Bayer
- Heska Corporation
- Thermo Electric company
- Bioniche animal health
- Ceva
- Others
10. Industry Structure
- Industry M&As, Consolidations
- Supplier Market Shares
- Cattle Healthcare market - Road Ahead
- Tables
- Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvssr3/global_cattle
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716