Research and Markets - Global $2.41 Billion Cattle Healthcare Market 2017-2022: Major Players are Zoetis, Elanco, Boehringher Ingelheim, Merck, Bayer, Heska Corporation, Bioniche animal health & Ceva

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cattle Healthcare Market - Healthcare Products, Diagnostics, Genetics, Regions, Players - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The global cattle healthcare market was $2.41 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3.66 billion, at a CAGR of 7.23 % by 2022.

Factors like rapid growth in population, urbanization, and increasing per capita income especially in emerging countries are driving the market. Added to this, regulations on food safety, increasing production of beef are also driving the market. Moreover, spreading of diseases through cattle is also emphasizing on the cattle healthcare. However factors like not having awareness on diseases, lack of incentives for professionals are restraining the market.

The industry is witnessing mergers and acquisitions of companies in the recent pact. In July 2015, EU has approved the acquisition of Elivia,France by Terrena and Dawn Meats. Major players in the industry include Zoetis, Elanco, Boehringher Ingelheim, Merck, Bayer, Heska Corporation, Bioniche animal health, Ceva, and others. The competition is fierce for generic products especially in Europe and in certain emerging markets since there is no single well capitalized company focusing on generic animal health products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Market Overview

Definition

Cattle Types

3. Market Dynamics



Introduction

Drivers

Increase in consumption

Demand for Food safety

Increasing production of beef

Others

4. Constraints



Lack of awareness on diseases

Others

Porters' Analysis

5. Cattle Healthcare market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Revenue



6. By Healthcare Products



Vaccines

Paraciticides

Anti-infectives

Medicinal feed additives

Others

7. By Diagonostics



ELISA

Rapid Immuno Migration

Agar Gel Immuno Diffusion

Genetics

8. By Region



9. Company Profiles



Zoetis

Elanco

Boehringher Ingelheim

Merck

Bayer

Heska Corporation

Thermo Electric company

Bioniche animal health

Ceva

Others

10. Industry Structure



Industry M&As, Consolidations

Supplier Market Shares

Cattle Healthcare market - Road Ahead

Tables

Disclaimer

