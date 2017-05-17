sprite-preloader
3,895 Euro		-0,148
-3,66 %
WKN: A1W1WN ISIN: US88338N1072 Ticker-Symbol: 29T 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERAPEUTICSMD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THERAPEUTICSMD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,732
3,789
22:01
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TherapeuticsMD, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ("TherapeuticsMD" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: TXMD). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between July 7, 2016 and April 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the June 19, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased TherapeuticsMD shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, TherapeuticsMD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") submission for TX-004HR was deficient and was not supported by the complete TX-004HR clinical program, which would likely cause a delay of the Food & Drug Administration's potential approval of the NDA. On April 10, 2017, TherapeuticsMD issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration identified deficiencies in its NDA for TX-004HR. When this news was announced, TherapeuticsMD's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


