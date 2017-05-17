Global Bio Pesticides Market, 2017-2022: Market is Estimated to Reach $ 6.55 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bio pesticides Market - By Product Type, Crop Type, Active Ingredient, Application, Regions and Vendors - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates, Supplier Market Shares (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The global market for biopesticides was valued at $2.78 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $ 6.55 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.34% for the forecasted period.

Biopesticides products include naturally-occurring substances like biochemical pesticides (that control pests), microbial pesticides (microorganisms managing pests), and pesticide related substances produced by plants which are eco-friendly and easy to use. These being the key components of integrated pest management (IPM) programs, are thus receiving much practical attention to lessen the usage of the synthetic chemical products which are as well being utilized to control plant diseases.

North America leads this market in 2016. On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period owing to severe policies and regulations on pesticides and increasing demand for organic related products. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the prospective markets for biopesticides growth as accounts around 30% total land available on earth and 60% of total world population.

Growth of biopesticides is expected to be more than that of chemical pesticides, with CAGR of more than 15% for the forecasted period. Field crops and oilseed crops are the rising crop segments in the industry owing to the increasing oil prices and tremendous growth in population. Also, the exceedingly high costs associated with developing synthetic crop protection chemistries are another driver for biopesticide development.

Regulatory pressures are one of the strongest single drivers for biopesticide development. The European ban on neonicotinoid pesticides from 2013 to 2015 may well drive many of the region's growers to seek biopesticide alternatives for protecting their crops. Chemical companies and Pharmaceutical companies with fermentation capacity and expertise will enter the space to increase the profitability of otherwise underutilized fermentation capacity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Market Overview

Definition

Bio pesticides - Segmentation

Porter's Analysis

Power of Suppliers

Power of Consumers

Threat from new entrants

Threat from subsititutes

Rivalry in the industry

Industry Regulations

3. Market Dynamics



Introduction

Drivers

Demand for Organic food

Government promoting the industry

Others

4. Constraints



Regulatory issues - ban

Adaptability of farmers

Opportunities

Developing Countries

5. Bio Pesticides Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Revenue



6. By Product type



Bio-insecticide

Bio-fungicide

Bio-herbicide

Bio-nematicide

Others

7. By Crop Type



Permanent crops

Arable crops

8. By Active Ingredient



Microbial

Biorationals

9. By Application



Seed treatment

On farm

After harvest

10. By Region



11. Global Vendor Market Share Analysis



12. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles



Agbitech Pty Limited

Agraquest Inc

Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

Som Phytopharma ( India ) Limited

) Limited BASF

Becker Underwood Inc.

Bayer Ag

Biocare ( India ) Pvt. Ltd

) Pvt. Ltd Bioworks Inc.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Certis Usa Llc

DuPont

Growth Products Limited

Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Limited

Monsanto

Syngenta

Valent BioSciences

Others

13. Investment Scenario



Industry M&As, Consolidations

Investment options

Bio Pesticides market - Road Ahead

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xbbgqx/global_bio





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716