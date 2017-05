NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive (CL) continues to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading on Wednesday after an early rally. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have pulled back off their best levels but remain up by 5.4 percent.



The advance by Colgate-Palmolive comes after a report from the New York Post said CEO Ian Cook is willing to sell the company for $100 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX