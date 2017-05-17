The mobile gaming industry has been witnessing a rising demand for recreational games. More than 100,000+ games are available on the iOS App Store and there's an equal amount in the Google Play Store. The growing demand for newer games has made prominent game developers like Supercell, and King to successfully position their products Candy Crush Saga Clash of Clans respectively in the market. Predictive analytics will help game developers to gain insights into the need patterns of the customers and provide services according to their expectation.

In a blog titled 'Global Mobile Gaming Industry Looks to Predictive Analytics to Level Up', global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig evaluates how the mobile gaming industry is using predictive analytics for focusing on the needs of their target audience, and providing services in accordance to their expectation.

Quantzig notes that customer experience analytics can "determine how to engage with customers by devising prudent strategies. Prioritization will help to connect with correct audience and with relevant questions and the data generated can be used as a framework for supporting the company's promotional strategies. By combining business data and customer interaction accurately, a series of action plans can be devised."

In terms of game players, "there's a wide variety of them, one kind being the prominent ones who like to have challenging levels in their games, the second kind do not like too many hurdles in their games, and the third kind is the one who buy their way out in tricky levels. For sorting out the different types of players, there is a need to gather data and maintain complete customer profiles. Predictive analytics helps to provide customized solutions to the customers depending upon their responses which is simpler quests for the quitters, harder boss levels for the champions and prominent in-game purchase buttons for those looking out for short-cuts."

Predictive analytics can help game developers to understand their target audience thereby helping them with solutions about how to retain their customers. This data allows game developers to understand their customer base and segment their customers based on casual gamers and professional gamers. Professional gamers provide the firm with revenue and by devising better strategies, casual gamers can be transformed into professional gamers.

