Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal ready meals market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005946/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ready meals market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global ready mealsmarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5%, during the forecast period. The global ready meals market is constantly changing with the changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendor performance in the global ready meals market is largely impacted by changes in consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, regional, national, and local economic conditions, and demographic trends. The increasing competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect profit margins and the overall market growth. The current market includes companies of varying sizes and specializations.

"The convenience factor needs to be leveraged by ready meal manufacturers to increase the relevance of their products to consumers, struggling to manage hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

2 Sisters Food Group

2 Sisters Food Group is a leading food manufacturer in the UK. The company's manufacturing units and offices are in the UK, Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, and Poland. It has a strong presence in the poultry, red meat, chilled, and frozen food segment in the UK. Its key customers include Tesco, Aldi, Co-op, KFC, Sainsbury's, Marks Spencer, Morrison's, Waitrose, and Lidl.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands manufactures and markets branded foods for various markets. The company offers ready meals through different brands such as Snap Into a Slim Jim, Healthy Choice, Hebrew National, Marie Callender's, Chef Boyardee, La Choy, Tennessee Pride, Wolf, Manwich, P.F. Chang's Home Menu, and Spicetec Flavors Seasonings.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kraft Heinz produces food and beverage products, including cheese, meat, beverages, coffee, and packaged dinner. The company offers high-quality food products with nutritional value. The company offers a wide range of ready meals through its various brand labels such as Kraft, Heinz, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, ABC, Weight Watchers Smart Ones, Capri Sun, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Oscar Mayer, Quero, and Velveeta.

Nestlé

Nestlé established its presence in the RTE sector with its offerings in the prepared dishes and cooking aids segment. The company's prepared dishes and cooking aids segment is further categorized into frozen and chilled and culinary and others. The company operates in 197 countries worldwide.

Unilever

Unilever provides a wide range of food, beverages, and personal care products. The company offers various products in the ready meals sector through the Knorr, Colman's, and Bertolli brands. There is a continuous process of new product development in the company. In March 2015, the company launched Knorr instant noodles in India. The company aims to expand the Knorr brand's ready-to-cook foods and soups in India.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Liqueurs Market 2017-2021

Global Coffee Pods Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Meat Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like food service, alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005946/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com