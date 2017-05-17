MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- A new galaxy of smartphones has just opened up for Flow customers as the Samsung S8 hits Flow retail stores around the region.

"It's the smartphone every customer ever wanted," said James McElvanna - VP Products at Cable and Wireless, operator of Flow.

"The Galaxy S8 is more than just a smart phone; it's the new wonder next-generation device that totally transforms user experience. It's great for social media, taking selfies, allowing access to the latest apps, playing games, whatever users desire, and above all it's perfect for work too. The Samsung Galaxy S8 does it all," McElvanna also said.

With unmatched features the S8 is water and dust resistant, supports MicroSD cards up to 256 GB, and has an "always-on" display capability that comes with an advanced camera system. The S8 has an innovative "Infinity Display" continuous screen that has no edges, buttons or harsh angles, which makes for a wonderfully ergonomic and visually rich user experience.

McElvanna added that, "Along with its built-in features, the S8 can also be paired with a bunch of additional Samsung devices, such as the Gear 360 camera or the Samsung DeX, which essentially transform your cell phone into a computer. Android lovers will go gaga for the S8."

The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes in two sizes -- the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 or the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ which come in two colours -- Orchid Gray and Midnight Black. All versions feature the durable and high-quality Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back which makes for a more durable screen.

Along with the new Galaxy S8, Flow offers a range of other Samsung devices too, including the S7, S7 Edge, J7, J2 Prime, the Galaxy A3, A5 and the Samsung J1 Ace.

Editor's Note:

Product Specifications - Samsung Galaxy S8:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OS Android 7.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LTE Cat. 16* Red * Can vary according to market and mobile operators ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dimensions 148,9 x 68,1 x 8,0 mm, 152 g 159,5 x 73,4 x 8,1 mm, 173 g ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Octa core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10nm process AP Octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10nm process ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Memory 4GB RAM (LPDDR4), 64GB (UFS 2.1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.8" (146,5 mm)(1) Quad HD+ 6.2" (158,1 mm)(1) Quad HD+ Display (2960x1440), (570ppi) (2960x1440), (529ppi) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Screen measured diagonally as a complete rectangle, without considering rounded corners ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Camera Posterior: Dual Pixel 12MP OIS (F1.7), Frontal: 8MP AF (F1.7) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Battery 3,000 mAh 3,500 mAh ---------------------------------------------------------------- Fast charge with cable and wireless Wireless charge compatible with WPC and PMA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment NFC, MST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Connectivity Location (GPS, Galileo *, Glonass, BeiDou *) * Galileo and BeiDou coverage can be limited. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscopic sensor, Sensors Geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, iris sensor, pressure sensor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, Audio FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

