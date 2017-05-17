

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, after government data confirmed a surprising drop in U.S. oil stockpiles.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic crude supplies fell by 1.8 million barrels for the week ended May 12. That's the sixth straight weekly decline.



It stands in contrast to industry data from the American Petroleum Institute, which reported yesterday that oil inventories rose more than 800,000 barrels.



The EIA data offset demand concerns in the wake of President Trump's recent foibles.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 340 points today, as markets responded to the political turmoil.



June crude rose 64 cents, or 1.4%, to $49.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in three weeks.



