BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - Make this Memorial Day weekend memorable with a visit to Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Buena Park, California. Enjoy the two-hour live action show and a four-course meal fit for royalty. Ticket prices are $37.95* for adults and $27.95* for kids 12 and under. This special price is more than 40% off the regular adult admission. This offer is valid for two days only -- Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29, 2017.

*Please mention code: MEM17 at the time of purchase. Plus tax and processing fee. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Advance reservations and payment required. Offer valid only at the Buena Park, California, location for shows 5/28 - 5/29/17.

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.medievaltimes.com for information and reservations.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is North America's No. 1 dinner attraction and Orange County's Celebration Destination.

