Global Crop Protection Market 2017-2022: Latin America Leads the Crop Protection Market With a Market Share of 26.13% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Crop Protection Market - By Type, Crop Type, Regions and Vendors - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The crop protection market was USD 62.87 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 87.83 billion by 2022 at a growth rate of 5.73% compounded annually.

Latin America leads the crop protection market with a market share of 26.13 % in 2016 closely followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. On the other hand, North America which witnessed a decline in the growth in 2014 as a result of unfavorable weather conditions is recovering steadily.

Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, and Seed treatment are the major segments in the crop protection market. Herbicides market is expected to be the fasted growing segment for the forecasted period. Seed treatments are expected to have an impact on the market as well. Microbial seed treatment on field crops is driving the bio-pesticides market.

Factors like increasing population, decreasing arable land, focus on productivity, increasing purchasing power are driving the global crop protection market. As such, farmers are under pressure to increase yields and this, in turn, is increasing the demand, which help enhance the yield and quality of crops.

However, regulations / laws related to pesticide use for reducing the damage to the environment, consumer awareness on consumption of food from pesticidal crops are limiting the growth of the market. Rising sale of spurious pesticides and spiked bio-pesticides also pose a major threat to industry growth. This negatively impacts the revenues of the organized sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics



4. By Product Segment



Synthetic

Bio-Based

5. By Type



Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Seed Treatment

Others

6. By Crop Type



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

7. By Region



8. Global Vendor Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles



BASF

Bayer Ag

DOW Agriscience LLC

Syngenta

Valent BioSciences

Novozymes

Isagro Spa

Bioworks Inc.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Ltd

Dupont

Monsanto

Arysta Life Science

Makhteshim Agan

10. Investment Scenario



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vszhfz/global_crop





