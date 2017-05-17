Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal semiconductor thermal evaporator marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Companies are continuously innovating their products to establish their position in the market. For instance, Blue Wave Semiconductors, which develops advanced thin film nanomaterial deposition systems, electronic devices, and tool components, competes against other semiconductor industry giants such as Applied Materials, CVD Equipment Corporation, and Lam Research.

"The semiconductor industry is witnessing many technological transitions such as a shift in the manufacturing process to smaller nodes, multi-patterning technologies, and rapid growth in the MEMS technology," says Navin Rajendra, an industry expert in semiconductor equipment research from Technavio.

Equipment manufacturers change their fab equipment to address the requirements of their customers. Various PVD techniques, such as thermal evaporation, sputtering, and e-beam, are used to address the requirements of the semiconductor industry.

Top seven semiconductor thermal evaporator market vendors

AJA International

AJA International is a major supplier of innovative thin films, vacuum, and microwave products. It has over 900 systems and has shipped over 7,500 magnetrons worldwide. The company's evaporation systems are highly evolved HV and UHV coating tools, which are used for R&D scale thin film deposition. It uses 300 Amp thermal deposition sources.

Blue Wave Semiconductors

Blue Wave Semiconductors manufactures thin film deposition equipment and supplies various thin film deposition tools to research universities, R&D laboratories, and other industrial partners. The company mainly focuses on semiconductor fabrication equipment and device technologies to enhance thin film technologies.

PVD Products

PVD Products designs and manufactures thin film deposition systems and components based on physical vapor deposition processes such as pulsed laser deposition, magnetron sputtering, evaporation, and PECVD systems. The company also provides custom design services to meet the requirements of unique deposition systems.

Vergason Technology

Vergason Technology provides physical vapor deposition systems and coating services. It provides various PVD vacuum metallization services to industries such as automotive, LED lighting, appliance manufacturing, and packaging. It is headquartered in New York and has offices in Michigan and Texas.

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Mustang Vacuum Systems offers various product categories such as 3D-Batch, Roll to Roll, Tribological, Glass/Rigid, solar tools, medical, custom systems, and refurbished equipment. The products are used in various applications such as automotive, decorative, medical, solar, tribological, and other applications.

NANO-MASTER

NANO-MASTER focuses on thin film applications and products that are used in semiconductors, MEMS, optoelectronics, nanotechnology, and photovoltaic applications. It has sold more than 150 units across 30 countries. The company's primary customers include universities, research centers, and leading laboratories.

Semicore Equipment

Semicore Equipment is a manufacturer and supplier of physical vapor deposition equipment and thermal evaporation systems. These are used in various industries such as electronics, optical, solar energy, medical, automotive, and academics.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

