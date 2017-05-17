Global Task Trainers Market 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $505 Million by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Task Trainers Market Outlook: 2017-2022" report to their offering.

Task trainers have been traditionally used in academic institutes to train students in anatomy and physiology during their clinical training in order to reduce accidents during surgery, prescription, and general practice. Unlike patient simulators, task trainers allow the learner a more focused skill development since these trainers are lifelike models of body parts, such as an arm or pelvis.

The adoption of task trainers is growing across the globe, cited to various technological advancements as well as the shortage of real patients. Also, the risk associated with the real life patient to perform the practice has further added to the growth in the adoption of these trainers. Task trainers can also be viewed as a serious cost reducing technology in healthcare since it facilitates the efficient learning, aiming at developing the required skill set to perform medical procedures without any errors. It ultimately results in increasing patient safety, and improves the overall patient outcomes that help the medical community to mitigate the rising healthcare costs across the globe. However, the inability of task trainers to imitate the emotional attributes of the patients is expected to inhibit the growth of this market to some extent.

The global task trainers market is mainly segmented by product, end-user, and geography. The product market is primarily segmented into obstetric trainers, pediatric & neonatal care trainers, trauma care kits and trainers, respiratory & airway trainers, basic life support trainers, and simulation accessories. The market is further segmented by end user in to healthcare education, hospitals, military, emergency medical services, and voluntary organizations.

Laerdal Medical is the leader in the global task trainers market with the strong distribution channel across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Task Trainers Market

1.1 Market Ecosystem

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Years Considered in Study

1.4 Currency & Limitation

1.5 Market Buzz & Foregrounds



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Global task Trainer Market, By Product Types

5.1 Basic Life Support Trainers

5.1.1 IV Training Arms

5.1.2 Injection and Puncture Trainers

5.1.3 Blood Pressure Simulators

5.1.4 Eye, Ear and Nose Examination Simulator

5.1.5 Newborn Vital Signs Examination Simulator

5.1.6 Auscultation Trainer

5.1.7 Prostate and Rectal Examination Simulator

5.1.8 Pelvic exam Trainer

5.1.9 Catheterization & Enema Trainer

5.1.10 Others

5.2 Respiratory & Airway Trainers

5.3 Trauma Care Kits and Trainers

5.4 Pediatric & Neonatal Care Trainers

5.5 Obstetric Trainers

5.6 Simulation Accessories



6. Global Task Trainer Market, By End User

6.1 Healthcare Education

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Military

6.4 Emergency Medical Services

6.5 Voluntary Organizations



7. Task Trainer Market, By Geography



8. Global Task Trainer Market- Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Product Launches

8.3 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.6 Other Developments



9. Company Profiles

9.1 CAE Healthcare

9.2 Laerdal Medical

9.3 3-Dmed

9.4 Ingar Medical

9.5 SynDaver Labs

9.6 Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

9.7 Limbs & Things LTD

9.8 Simulab Corporation

9.9 Surgical Science

9.10 3B Scientific

9.11 3D Systems Inc.

9.12 Adam,Rouilly Limited

9.13 Altay Scientific S.p.A

9.14 Simulaids, Inc

9.15 Yuan Technology Limited

9.16 Tellyes Scientific Inc

9.17 Simetri

9.18 Trucorp Ltd



