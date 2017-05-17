BRONX, NY--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - EON Reality Inc., the world leader in Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer for industry and education, and Lehman College of the City University of New York (CUNY), the largest urban public higher education system in the United States, announce the official opening of Lehman College's new Virtual Training Academy and Development Lab. The opening ceremony was held on May 17th at 10 am at CUNY on the Concourse, 2501 Grand Concourse.

The new Academy and Lab will focus on training students to become AR and VR developers and for developing new AR and VR knowledge transfer applications. These efforts will directly benefit Lehman's students as the focus of the Academy will be on core areas of interest for Lehman College. Students from the Academy will also leverage EON Reality's AVR Platform developing content for the Virtual Trainer, AR Knowledge Injection, and EON Creator AVR.

"We're honored to partner with Lehman College to establish an AR and VR training and development center," said Dan Lejerskar, Chairman of EON Reality. "By bringing our experience in development and training together with Lehman College's subject matter expertise in continuing education, we hope that together we can help prepare students, new and old, for their dream careers. While initially focused on the needs of Lehman College's students, we intend for the applications developed here to help students in the CUNY system and in the greater region."

"This vital partnership with EON Reality is a great example of how Lehman is cementing its place as the most important, mission-critical senior college of The City University of New York," said José Luis Cruz, President of Lehman College. "This effort will provide our students with invaluable, state-of-the-art experiential training and position them for career opportunities in the burgeoning VR/AR industry."

As established industries continue to be disrupted by technological advances, workers who have been displaced will need retraining to find a new trade. This, along with the increasing amount of knowledge needed and shrinking budgets, necessitates a faster knowledge transfer solution, such as VR and AR, to teach more with less time and less money. The Virtual and Augmented Reality industries are quickly growing and require an infusion of talent to meet the market's demands, which some project to be around $150 billion by 2020.

The non-credit course will be held on nights and weekends at Lehman's School of Continuing and Professional Studies to maximize participation. Tuition will be $499 for CUNY students and employees, and $599 for non-CUNY applicants and will be linked to employment opportunities in the fast-growing fields of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

About Lehman College: As CUNY's only senior college in the Bronx, Lehman College enrolls over 13,000 students and offers over 90 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Lehman is home to 12 CUNY doctoral programs (most in conjunction with the CUNY Graduate Center) and has a long-standing collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden. Lehman is a Hispanic-Serving Institution where 91 languages are spoken and students hail from 142 different ancestries; nearly 40 percent of students hold two passports. In recent years Lehman students have won Fulbrights scholarships, National Science Foundation awards, and fellowships from the George P. Soros and Jeannette K. Watson foundations, as well as the Organization of American States. In 2015, Washington Monthly selected Lehman as the No. 3 "Best Bang for the Buck" college in the Northeast. Its tree-lined, 37-acre campus once housed the United Nations Security Council, where in 1946 diplomats drafted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

About EON Reality: EON Reality is the world leader in in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) based knowledge transfer for industry and education. EON Reality's success is tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality, since 1999, has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality's global app development network, with twenty-two locations worldwide, has created the world's leading AR and VR library for knowledge transfer with over 7,000 applications. Over 36 million people worldwide have downloaded these applications. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.

