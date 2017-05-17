Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal thermal interface materials (TIMs) market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global TIMs market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of over 11% by 20201. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many regional and global players. The presence of many vendors is leading to intense market rivalry and is also posing considerable barriers to the entry of new players. The vendors compete based on price, product differentiation, and product quality.

"The market is anticipated to experience steady growth during 2017-2021 due to the increased use of TIMs in various applications. In addition, the increase in the functionality of telecommunication and electronic devices and rising demand from the computers segment are expected to provide the essential stimulus for the market growth over the forecast period," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead metals and mineralsresearchanalyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Dow Corning

Dow Corning is a subsidiary of Dow Chemical and specializes in silicones, silicon, and specialty chemicals. The company develops silicones for commercial use and has now developed to become the leading silicon-based technology and innovation company. The company is one of the leading providers of interface materials, such as adhesives, glues, and tapes for various industries, especially automotive industry. It is also a global leader in silicone-based technology solutions. The company offers products and services through Dow Corning and XIAMETER brands.

Henkel

Henkel is a multinational company that operates in both the consumer and industrial sectors. The company operates through three business segments, namely laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technologies. The adhesive technologies segment which accounts for nearly 50% of the sales, offers adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment chemicals for consumer and industrial applications. The thermal adhesives business unit of the company offers adhesives under the LOCTITE brand.

Honeywell

Honeywell is a diversified technological and manufacturing company that provides aerospace products and services; turbochargers, control, sensing, and security technologies; electronic and advanced materials; and energy-efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation industries worldwide. Honeywell is one of the leading producers of the TIMs for specialty applications. The products offered by the company find applications in power modules, automobiles, and other industrial and transportation equipment.

Laird

Laird is a leading provider of components and solutions to shield electronic devices from electromagnetic interface and heat to enable conductivity through wireless applications. Laird is a leading thermoelectric provider that manufactures advanced thermally conductive materials, such as heatsinks, spring clips, thermally conductive grease, thermal interface gap fillers, phase-change materials, and thermal pads mainly for telecom and instrumentation applications.

Momentive

Momentive is a leading silicone and advanced materials supplier. Momentive is a leading provider of thermal adhesives, especially for the electricals and electronics segment. The company offers products under the SilCool brand. These products enhance the operational efficiency of the components that are used in the electricals and electronics applications. The company's products are characterized by their excellent and durable thermal conductivity property; therefore, they help the devices to function efficiently.

