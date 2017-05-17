OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: GRPOF), today announced that Tetra has submitted a provisional patent application with the U.S. patent and trademark office for a pharmaceutical drug formulation to treat various forms of cancer and ocular disease.

The global market for cancer drugs has hit US$100 billion in annual sales, and could reach US$147 billion by 2018, according to a new report by the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics. According to Transparency Market Research, the global ophthalmic drug market is expected to reach US$21.6 billion by 2018 due to high incidence of eye-related disorders amongst geriatrics. The provisional patent aims to protect new pharmaceutical combinations of cannabinoids and terpenoids to inhibit a specific signaling pathway, known as Hedgehog (Hh), and their use to combat human diseases.

"Filing of this provisional patent marks the launch of an innovative and exciting project that could not only impact patients suffering from a variety of human diseases, but also further Tetra's interests in developing and commercializing novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs," said Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer of Tetra. "The rationale forming the basis for this project is well founded and our research team has extensive scientific experience in the Hh field. We look forward to quickly advancing the project through key academic collaborations, with the ultimate goal of developing multiple pharmaceutical treatments."

Background Information:

Hh signaling is a critical developmental molecular signaling pathway and inappropriate over activation of Hh is causal in several types of human tumors, including medulloblastoma, basal cell carcinoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and multiple forms of leukemia, as well as liver, stomach, small cell lung, prostate, and breast cancers. Hh signaling also regulates the formation and remodeling of blood vessels, and aberrant blood vessel growth is implicated in several human diseases. The eye is particularly vulnerable to dysfunctional angiogenesis and neovascularization, such as in the case of diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, neovascular glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion and retinopathy of prematurity, where inappropriate ocular blood vessel growth often leads to irreversible blindness if left untreated.

Currently, there are few clinically approved treatments for Hh-pathway-dependent cancers and drug resistance remains a major hurdle. As well, current treatment approaches to neovascular and angiogenic ocular disease are insufficiently effective and have significant adverse effects. Thus, there is a large need to develop novel therapies to treat human cancers and ocular disease related to blood vessel growth. Recently, cannabinoids have emerged as novel and potent inhibitors of the Hh signaling pathway and terpenoids have been shown to modulate the effects of cannabinoids through an undefined mechanism. Tetra looks to capitalize on these recent findings by filing a provisional patent for the use of cannabinoids in combination with terpenoids to treat Hh related cancer growth and aberrant blood vessel growth in the eye. Securing a provisional patent and achieving the freedom to operate is an important first step in the realization of this project.

About Tetra-Bio Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE: TBP)(OTCQB: GRPOF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

