MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Leading real estate content exchange platform Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: UI)(OTC PINK: UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform, today provides highlights for the second quarter of the financial year that ended on March 31, 2017.

During the second fiscal quarter of 2017, Urbanimmersive and its valued partner Centris®, the organization that operates the Centris.ca real estate portals and offers technological tools to more than 13,000 real estate agents in Quebec, officially launched the Centris® Marketplace in the Province of Quebec.

The Company worked hard to finalize the last technological and logistical adjustments to the platform to meet the quality and performance standards established jointly by Centris® and Urbanimmersive.

30 days after the official launch, the Company believes that the initial data shows a real growth in the adoption of our solution. Combined with the launch of the Centris® Marketplace, Urbanimmersive announced the first signing of the independent affiliate supplier program. With these new agreements, the Company is confident of demonstrating sustained growth in the coming quarters.

The signing of the affiliate program agreements with GraphicID Inc., Drone Studio Inc. and PhotoPano360 Inc., could generate revenue growth of more than $400,000 over the next 12 months.

There are a multitude of benefits to suppliers who become members of the Independent Affiliate Program: increases their visibility on the Centris® Marketplace, improves revenue through the ability to add new services from complementary affiliate suppliers, and ultimately optimizes their billing and accounts receivable management.

As mentioned by the Company in previous quarters, the launch of the Centris® Marketplace was the starting point for the return to growth of Urbanimmersive. Because the official launch was only made at the end of the second quarter, the revenues of the quarter are affected as anticipated.

For further financial information, please consult the Corporation's interim consolidated financial statement as well as the Management Report for the quarter ended March 30, 2017, at www.sedar.com

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other assumptions and risk factors, please refer to the last Corporation's MD&A filed with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Urbanimmersive Inc.

Ghislain Lemire

President & CEO

514-394-7820 X 202

ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

https://www.urbanimmersive.com



Contact Financial Corp.

Frederick Chabot

438-863-7071

frederick@contactfinancial.com



