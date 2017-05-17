Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) fabricated profiles

AMSTERDAM, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Constellium N.V. (NYSE and Euronext Paris: CSTM) announced today the signing of a multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to supply Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) profiles for the automotive industry. This agreement reinforces the partnership Constellium's Decin plant, based in the Czech Republic, has had with Robert Bosch since 2009. Under this new contract, Constellium will continue to provide its innovative customized aluminium alloys for tailored solutions to meet rigorous quality and delivery requirements. With a ramping up volume of several million pieces per year in 2016, additional long-term solutions will be supplied to several Bosch plants worldwide with an expected overall volume per year targeted to double, subject to auto market demand and ramp-up of future ABS solutions.

"The contract awarded today further strengthens our longstanding relationship with Robert Bosch. It also demonstrates Constellium's expertise in providing tailored products for the automotive market. Thanks to aluminium's high strength-to-weight ratio, and our R&D-focused approach, we are pleased to partner with the industry to develop the next generation of solutions with our customers," said Paul Warton, President of Constellium's Automotive Structures and Industry business unit. "The contract we announced today further contributes to our plans to increase Decin's total capacity in the coming years."

In 1978, Robert Bosch was the first company to introduce ABS - an active braking safety system for emergency situations - to the market and is today considered the worldwide market leader. Since aluminium was introduced into the automotive industry, Constellium has become a leading supplier of lightweight vehicle solutions including ABS body profiles, helping auto manufacturers reduce vehicle mass while advancing safety, comfort and performance1. As a full service supplier, Constellium collaborates with customers resulting in industry leading product and process innovations.

Constellium's Decin plant manufactures customized aluminium extrusions in soft and hard alloys with a variety of finishes for global markets. The Decin location is the largest integrated hard alloy facility in Europe and employs more than 650 full-time employees. The site currently has an integrated foundry, 12 presses for direct and indirect extrusion production, as well as equipment for additional downstream operations.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE and Euronext Paris: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.

www.constellium.com

1 For further information on Constellium's aluminium product offerings available for the automotive sheet and extrusions market in automotive, an interactive module can be downloaded at http://www.automotive.products.constellium.com/as well as on the Apple store and on Google Play under the name "Constellium automotive products".

