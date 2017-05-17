AKQA and the SDA Bocconi School of Management have developed a study based on five distinct categories to create a winning formula for brand experiences

AKQA has collaborated with researchers at the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Italy to develop BEA or Brand Experience Assessment methodology.

Based on the behavior and feedback of more than 2,500 people, the study identified five categories that frame brand experience: Brand Honesty, Brand Inclusiveness, Gratification, Regret and Fulfilment.

These categories exemplify the journey people experience during consideration and purchase. The study found more than 40% of consumer experience is linked to how well a brand conveys reliability, trust and security.

Using the BEA tool, the comprehensive study identified brands in Italy with the strongest customer experience with Lego in first place.

The study was presented at a conference held at SDA Bocconi on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

