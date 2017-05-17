IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNCR) for possible violations of federal securities laws between December 6, 2016 through April 26, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the June 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Synchronoss made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company would not be able to meet revenue guidance provided to investors; that Synchronoss would need to revise its prior guidance; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Following the release of this information, shares of Synchronoss lowered in value materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

