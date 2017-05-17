

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) announced a profit for first quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $94.05 million, or $0.33 per share. This was lower than $173.68 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $2.44 billion. This was down from $2.61 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $94.05 Mln. vs. $173.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $2.44 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 and $0.45. Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.40



