Peripheral Vascular Procedure Volumes: Global Analysis, Rapid Growth in Emerging Markets

Medtech and pharmaceutical companies continue to plan and strategize carefully around the large peripheral vascular procedure caseloads in the major US and European markets, however, much attention is being placed on the rapid growth opportunities in other key country markets including China, Russia, India, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey, amongst others.
LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Life Science Intelligence (LSI) has announced the release of its Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedure Volumes Database which provides detailed surgical procedure volume data and market forecasts for key peripheral vascular procedures across 32 major countries.
LSI's Global Peripheral Surgical Procedure Volumes Database, an essential tool for medical and pharmaceutical executives focused on peripheral vascular device and drug opportunities, provides the most recent patient and surgical procedure volumes data with detailed 5-year market forecasts. The database provides a single source for strategic planners providing broad geographic and deep procedure level coverage. Consistent research methodologies and definitions are employed for each of the 32 countries and every peripheral vascular procedure covered enabling consistent and reliable comparisons and planning strategies. The database has been developed using extensive primary and secondary research methods, public and private data sources, and dynamic proprietary LSI forecasting models. Data can be accessed and filtered by any combination of country and procedure.
The database includes detailed procedure, patient and market models with current year and 5-year forecasts for key peripheral vascular procedures including:
- Carotid Artery Thrombectomies
- Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies
- Iliac Artery Thrombectomies
- Renal Artery Thrombectomies
- Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies
- Carotid Artery Angioplasties
- Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties
- Iliac Artery Angioplasties
- Renal Artery Angioplasties
- Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties
- Carotid Artery Bypasses
- Upper Limb Artery Bypasses
- Iliac Artery Bypasses
- Renal Artery Bypasses
- Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses
- Femoropopliteal Bypasses
- Femorotibeal Bypasses
- Other Lower Limb Bypasses
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties
- Removals of the Saphenous Vein
- Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs
Data is available for each of the following countries:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Russia
- India
- China
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Australia
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- New Zealand
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- South Africa
- Norway
- Sweden
- Turkey
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Finland
For more information visit: http://lsintel.com/surgical-procedure-volumes.php?market=Peripheral%20Vascular
