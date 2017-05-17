Peripheral Vascular Procedure Volumes: Global Analysis, Rapid Growth in Emerging Markets

Medtech and pharmaceutical companies continue to plan and strategize carefully around the large peripheral vascular procedure caseloads in the major US and European markets, however, much attention is being placed on the rapid growth opportunities in other key country markets including China, Russia, India, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey, amongst others.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Life Science Intelligence (LSI) has announced the release of its Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedure Volumes Database which provides detailed surgical procedure volume data and market forecasts for key peripheral vascular procedures across 32 major countries.

LSI's Global Peripheral Surgical Procedure Volumes Database, an essential tool for medical and pharmaceutical executives focused on peripheral vascular device and drug opportunities, provides the most recent patient and surgical procedure volumes data with detailed 5-year market forecasts. The database provides a single source for strategic planners providing broad geographic and deep procedure level coverage. Consistent research methodologies and definitions are employed for each of the 32 countries and every peripheral vascular procedure covered enabling consistent and reliable comparisons and planning strategies. The database has been developed using extensive primary and secondary research methods, public and private data sources, and dynamic proprietary LSI forecasting models. Data can be accessed and filtered by any combination of country and procedure.

The database includes detailed procedure, patient and market models with current year and 5-year forecasts for key peripheral vascular procedures including:

Carotid Artery Thrombectomies

Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies

Iliac Artery Thrombectomies

Renal Artery Thrombectomies

Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies

Carotid Artery Angioplasties

Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties

Iliac Artery Angioplasties

Renal Artery Angioplasties

Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties

Carotid Artery Bypasses

Upper Limb Artery Bypasses

Iliac Artery Bypasses

Renal Artery Bypasses

Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses

Femoropopliteal Bypasses

Femorotibeal Bypasses

Other Lower Limb Bypasses

Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies

Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties

Removals of the Saphenous Vein

Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs

Data is available for each of the following countries:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Russia

India

China

France

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

New Zealand

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

South Africa

Norway

Sweden

Turkey

Poland

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Denmark

Finland

For more information visit: http://lsintel.com/surgical-procedure-volumes.php?market=Peripheral%20Vascular

