sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 17.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,326 Euro		-0,427
-3,35 %
WKN: A1JBLZ ISIN: CA29269R1055 Ticker-Symbol: 7EX 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERFLEX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENERFLEX LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENERFLEX LTD
ENERFLEX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERFLEX LTD12,326-3,35 %