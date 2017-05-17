CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The Board of Directors of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maureen Cormier Jackson and Mr. Kevin Reinhart to the Board.

Ms. Cormier Jackson has over 35 years of executive, financial, and operational expertise in the oil and gas industry. Ms. Cormier Jackson's career spanned numerous roles at Suncor Energy Inc. which provided experience in the areas of accounting and financial controls, environment, health, and safety (EHS), project management, and ultimately as Senior Vice President, Chief Process and Information Officer. Ms. Cormier Jackson is retired and currently serves on Penn West Petroleum Ltd.'s Board of Directors. Ms. Cormier Jackson is a Chartered Professional Accountant and resides in Calgary, Alberta.

Mr. Reinhart brings to Enerflex extensive executive and financial experience in international energy company operations. After an early career in public accounting, Mr. Reinhart joined Nexen Inc. and held a number of senior roles in financial reporting, treasury, risk management, corporate planning, and business development before becoming Nexen's Chief Financial Officer and ultimately interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Reinhart's extensive international expertise will bring additional strength to Enerflex. Mr. Reinhart is retired and has served as a director of three publicly-listed companies. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and resides in Calgary, Alberta.

"Ms. Cormier Jackson and Mr. Reinhart bring enhanced depth to our Board with their extensive experience in energy sector accounting, finance, major projects, risk management, and international business," said Stephen J. Savidant, Chairman of the Enerflex Board of Directors. "We are very pleased to have the benefit of that experience and to expand the Board to support our growth."

Ms. Cormier Jackson and Mr. Reinhart join the current slate of Enerflex directors comprised of Messrs. Robert S. Boswell, W. Bryon Dunn, J. Blair Goertzen, H. Stanley Marshall, Stephen J. Savidant, and Michael A. Weill and Ms. Helen J. Wesley.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment - plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

