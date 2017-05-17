SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- AppsFlyer, the leading mobile attribution and marketing analytics company whose mission is to make the marketing industry more measureable, today announced its formal collaboration with Google as an App Attribution Partner. This measurement integration allows mobile advertisers to set up and run their Google campaigns in just a few effortless steps, making it faster, easier and more seamless for marketers to monitor and improve the performance of their campaigns. AppsFlyer's integration with Google now empowers marketers with more robust data points and easier configurations as marketers continue to look to AppsFlyer to deliver more reliable and consistent performance data for their activities across a range of Google's properties.

With the formalization of AppsFlyer's collaboration with Google, players throughout the mobile marketing ecosystem will benefit from a swifter, more straightforward setup, as well as enriched capabilities. Marketers will be able to better optimize their marketing activities, targeting different audiences. The robust integration will feature new data points and a much simpler configuration for clearer reporting, a simplified and unified layout and other enhancements. As an App Attribution Partner, AppsFlyer will offer advertisers many of the latest Google app measurement functionalities as soon as they are available, bringing new innovations to marketers around the world. Google will also be providing a dedicated support team to AppsFlyer for the benefit of advertisers.

"The powerful combination of Google's app marketing channels and AppsFlyer's tools and advanced analytics gives marketers unprecedented opportunities to maximize their performance," said Elad Mashiach, VP of Partner Development at AppsFlyer. "By measuring everything -- from app installs, engagement, revenue and uninstalls -- our collaboration empowers marketers with the insights, tools and reach they need to better understand and optimize their overall performance and omnichannel ROI."

According to the most recent AppsFlyer Performance Index, which ranks the top media sources in mobile advertising and has become a go-to resource for mobile marketers everywhere, Google continues to be a driving force for app marketers globally, across verticals, industries and regions, demonstrating massive scale and delivering quality mobile users. AppsFlyer and Google will continue to innovate together to provide marketers with the best solutions in the market.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer's technology is found on 98 percent of the world's smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. Data-driven marketers rely on AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering mobile marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With AppsFlyer's NativeTrack™ Attribution, Marketing Analytics Data, OneLink's Deep linking capabilities and the Active Fraud Suite featuring DeviceRank, AppsFlyer is the go-to resource for the most successful mobile apps in the world. Trusted by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Snap Inc.,Tencent, HBO, Playtika, Waze, Alibaba, Kayak, Activision and 12,000+ other leading brands and partners, AppsFlyer has 12 global offices to support every app marketer around the world. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

