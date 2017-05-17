CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision" or "Company") (TSX: PD)(NYSE: PDS) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders in Calgary on May 17, 2017. A total of 201,287,007 shares (approximately 68.64% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. During the meeting, shareholders approved the following:

1. The appointment of 8 board members (7 of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows: # Votes % Votes Nominee # Votes For % Votes For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William T. Donovan 181,225,412 98.51% 2,739,932 1.49% Brian J. Gibson 182,828,510 99.38% 1,136,834 0.62% Allen R. Hagerman 182,530,310 99.22% 1,435,034 0.78% Catherine J. Hughes 182,533,531 99.22% 1,431,813 0.78% Steven W. Krablin 182,395,931 99.15% 1,569,413 0.85% Stephen J.J. Letwin 175,652,307 95.48% 8,313,037 4.52% Kevin O. Meyers 166,272,787 90.38% 17,692,557 9.62% Kevin A. Neveu 180,852,179 98.31% 3,113,165 1.69% 2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as Precision's auditors, with 99.48% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the appointment. 3. Management's approach to executive compensation ("Say-on-Pay") disclosed in Precision's management information circular, with 91.92% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the advisory resolution. 4. A new omnibus equity incentive plan, with 91.37% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the approval of the plan.

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

