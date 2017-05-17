

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Fast-food chain McDonald's announced that it has expanded its delivery service partnership with UberEats to Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus and Phoenix.



The company had launched its delivery service via UberEats in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida earlier this year.



McDonald's announced 'McDelivery' is now available from more than 1,000 U.S. locations.



'We are bringing a new level of convenience to more of our customers as we continue to transform the McDonald's experience,' Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO, said in a statement.



Delivery charges using UberEats differs depending on the city, however, Uber usually charges a flat $4.99. There could also be a 'busy area' fee of $1 to $2 where demand is high.



