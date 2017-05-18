According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global anti-foaming agents market is expected to reach USD 6,680.62 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%.

This research report titled 'Global Anti-foaming Agents Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

North America was the major market for anti-foaming agents, with a share of 38.07% of the total market in 2016. China is the leading country for anti-foaming agents, not only in APAC but also globally, owing to a large base of anti-foaming coating additives producers.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global anti-foaming agents market into five major segments by the application. They are:

Pulp and paper

Paints and coatings

Oil and gas

Water treatment

Others

The top three segments based on the application for the global anti-foaming agents market are discussed below:

Global anti-foaming agents market for pulp and paper applications

Organosiloxane materials are generally found throughout the manufacturing process of pulp and paper, right from digestion of wood chips to finishing and recycling of papers. Anti-foaming agents are used in pulp and paper mills to minimize the defects caused due to foam formation. They avoid the formation of surface foam and entrapped air.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio, "Anti-foaming agents improve drainage in the paper mill. They also improve drainage in the sulfite stock, Kraft pulp stock, and the bleaching plant screen room area in the pulp mill. They also minimize paper breaking and improve paper machine runnability

Global anti-foaming agents market for paints and coatings applications

In 2016, the paints and coatings application accounted for 22.01% of market share in the global anti-foaming agents market. In this application, there are numerous processes in which foam formation takes place such as mixing, filtration, spraying, dissolving and various other operations such as pouring, and stirring.

"Anti-foaming agents are expected to retain their market share during the forecast period due to their reduced harmful effect on the environment. These additives have low VOC emission, negligible paint sludge residue, and are devoid of noxious odors," says Ajay.

Global anti-foaming agents market for oil and gas applications

Anti-foaming agents are used in drilling mud to remove the air and gas trapped in water-based and oil-based mud systems. Anti-foaming agents are also used in cementing applications in oil and gas wells to remove unwanted foam.

They are effective at high temperature and a wide range of pH. Moreover, anti-foaming agents are also used in cuttings removal in air drilling, water drilling, and Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) applications.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Ashland

Dow Corning

Elementis

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Wacker Chemie

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

