WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KNE) (the "Corporation" or "Kane Biotech") is pleased to announce its Q1 2017 Financial Results.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kane Biotech Inc. Q1 2017 Q1 2017 TSX-V:KNE Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 vs Q4 2016 vs Q1 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Revenue $784,900 $74,619 $107,505 +952% +630% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- License & Royalty Revenue 670,725 0 70,488 n/a +852% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product Revenue 114,175 74,619 37,017 +53% +208% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Profit $ (Product) 77,290 32,203 17,329 +140% +346% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Profit % (Product) 68% 43% 47% +58% +45% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Operating Expenses 959,135 508,576 617,123 +89% +55% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit / (Loss) for the Qtr (237,692) (500,057) (581,358) -52% -59% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss per share (0.005) (0.011) (0.024) -55% -79% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Highlights:

-- Total Revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $784,900, an increase of 952% compared to $74,619 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and an increase of 630% compared to $107,505 for the quarter ended March 31, 2016; -- License & Royalty Revenue was $670,725 during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $0 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and $70,488 (License Option) for the quarter ended March 31, 2016; -- Product Revenue was $114,175 during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 53% compared to $74,619 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and an increase of 208% compared to $37,017 for the quarter ended March 31, 2016; -- Gross Profit % of StrixNB and bluestem product sales were 68% during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 58% compared to 43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and an increase of 45% compared to 47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2016; -- Loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $237,692 a reduction of 52% compared to $500,576 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and a reduction of 79% compared to $581,358 for the quarter ended March 31, 2016;

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Biofilms develop when bacteria and other microorganisms form a protective matrix that acts as a shield against attack. When in a biofilm, bacteria become highly resistant to antibiotics, antimicrobials, biocides, disinfectants, high temperatures and host immune responses. This resiliency contributes to numerous human and animal health related problems such as wound care infections, recurrent urinary tract infections, tooth decay, medical device associated and hospital-acquired infections, and foodborne bacterial infections. According to the United States National Institutes of Health biofilms are estimated to be responsible for 80% of all human bacterial infections and cost individuals, industry, governments and hospitals billions of dollars each year. As such, there is significant interest in safe and effective products that can combat the biofilm problem.

Kane Biotech uses patent protected technologies based on molecular mechanisms of biofilm formation and methods for finding compounds that inhibit or disrupt biofilms. The Corporation has evidence that these technologies have the potential to significantly improve the ability to prevent and/or destroy biofilms in several medical and industrial applications.

Kane Biotech has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (patents, patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

