

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after rising 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year in the previous three months. Nominal GDP is expected to gain 0.1 percent on quarter after adding 0.4 percent in the previous three months.



Australia will provide April numbers for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting the addition of 5,000 jobs following the addition of 60,900 jobs in March. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.9 percent, while the participation rate is tipped to fall to 64.7 percent from 64.8 percent in the previous month.



Australia also will see its monthly inflation forecast for May; in April, the forecast called for inflation at 4.1 percent.



New Zealand will provide May results for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in April, the index slipped 2.8 percent on month to a reading of 121.7.



The Philippines will release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for an increase of 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year. That follows the 1.7 percent quarterly increase and the 6.6 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX