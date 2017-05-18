Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal antimicrobial coatings marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006213/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global antimicrobial coatings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global antimicrobial coatings market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many key players. The vendors in the market operate in a highly competitive environment. These players have a vast geographic presence with large production facilities located globally. However, there are a sizeable number of small regional vendors that hold significant shares in the market.

"AkzoNobel was the market leader in the global paints and coatings market, accounting for a share of 16% in 2013; the market position was captured by PPG industries, accounting for a share of 17% in 2015," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead paints, coatings, and pigments research analyst from Technavio.

The stakeholders in the paints and coatings market are interdependent. Efficient use and proper application of advanced coatings technologies require considerable support services from the stakeholders.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top six antimicrobial coatings market vendors

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems offers various antimicrobial coating products for many applications. For instance, it offers Alesta AM powdered coatings which are produced through silver zeolite technology. The product meets the Federal Code of Regulations, Title 21, Section 175.300 and Resinous and Polymeric Coatings and National Sanitation Foundation/American National Standards Institute (NSF/ANSI) Standard 51 for food equipment.

AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel offers various antimicrobial coatings products for many applications. It has partnered with BioCote and expanded its Interpon brand to create Interpon AM an antimicrobial powder coating. AkzoNobel has followed a quality check at every batch of products manufactured to ensure quality products that have a high antibacterial protection.

BASF

BASF provides a wide range of alkyd, polyester, and polyurethane-based waterborne binders, which acts as antimicrobial coatings. MasterLife AMA 100 offered by the company protects the concrete structures from biodeterioration, which will induce corrosion upon contact through electrophysical mechanisms.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries provides coating solutions to the customers in diverse markets. This sector involves in the business activities of aerospace, architectural coatings, marine coatings, industrial coatings, automotive coatings, and other industries.

RPM International

RPM International provides various types of coatings for a broad range of industries, such as marine, wood, commercial construction, industrial, safety, and others. It offers various products under its three business segmentations for various application.

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams provides coatings solutions mainly in the US. It offers wood coating solutions for the customers in the US and other neighboring countries. It is expanding its coatings business in APAC and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) by acquiring and integrating more than 20 businesses from 2006 to 2016.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Elastomeric Coatings Market for the Construction Industry 2017-2021

Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Coatings Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like engineering tools, tools and components, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006213/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com