MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) - Three highly skilled employees from Bombardier's Product Development Engineering group were honoured on May 17, in Toronto, at the CASI Senior Awards reception and Gala Dinner in recognition of their significant contributions to Canadian aviation.

David Reist, Principal Engineering Specialist, won the coveted McCurdy Award for his and his team's exceptional work in the development of the computational laws (operational mode) behind the advanced flight controls system on the C Series airliners, the first Bombardier aircraft with Fly-by-Wire (FBW) technology. Introduced in 1954, the McCurdy Award is presented for outstanding achievement in the science and creative aspects of engineering relating to aeronautics and space research.

The performance and reliability of the C Series aircraft in service continues to be outstanding and the aircraft are meeting or exceeding all performance requirements. FBW technology is also found on Bombardier's new, segment-defining Global 7000 business jet, which is progressing extremely well in its flight test program, further highlighting the value of the control laws developed by Mr. Reist and his team.

Chuck Ellis, Fellow, Experimental Flight Test and Andy Litavniks, Pilot, Flight Test won the prestigious Trans-Canada McKee Trophy for their remarkable accomplishments as flight test team leads for the CS100 and CS300 aircraft models. The C Series is Canada's largest aviation program in the last 30 years. The McKee Trophy, established in 1927, is Canada's oldest aviation trophy and is awarded for exceptional achievement in the field of air operations.

"David, Chuck and Andy's unique expertise and extensive experience have significantly contributed to Bombardier's future and we are very proud that the Canadian Aerospace community has recognized their and their teams' superior work," said Francois Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer, Product Development Engineering, Aerospace. "Bombardier's workforce is dedicated and passionate about designing, manufacturing and supporting world-class aircraft, which in turn contribute to the advancement of the aviation industry in Canada and worldwide."

The Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute (CASI) is a not-for-profit scientific and technical organization devoted to the advancement of the art, science engineering and applications relating to aeronautics, astronautics, and associated technologies and their applications. CASI members participate in activities through their local Branches across Canada and specialist Sections that cater to specific areas of interest. Other member benefits include yearly technical conferences, networking and learning opportunities and participation on committees. As a learned society, membership is graded to reflect career progression from Junior Member to Fellow.

