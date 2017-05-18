sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,061 Euro		-0,001
-1,61 %
WKN: A2AP1X ISIN: CA39986E1051 Ticker-Symbol: 97A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,072
0,083
17.05.
0,069
0,08
17.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP0,061-1,61 %