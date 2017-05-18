Technavio analysts forecast the global machine vision marketto grow to USD 14.81 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006317/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global machine vision market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global machine vision market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (camera), end-users (industrial and non-industrial), and geography (APAC, EMEA, the Americas).

APAC is the leading market segment, expected to generate both the highest revenue and maximum incremental growth over the forecast period. The provision of innovative and low-cost cameras in the market and their increasing adoption in countries such as China, Japan, and Indonesia is the key factor driving the growth of the market segment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global machine vision market:

Significant cost savings in operation due to process control

Rise in demand for machine vision systems from APAC

Growing use of machine vision systems in different non-industrial sectors

Significant cost savings in operation due to process control

"Machine vision systems are employed in the primary stages of production to remove defective and unfinished components, saving significant material, time, and revenue to the manufacturers says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Depending on the extent of damage, parts can either be reintroduced or eliminated from the production stream. The integration of machine vision systems in manufacturing units helps manufacturers in reducing the labor cost as well as avoiding the corrective action cost.

Rise in demand for machine vision systems from APAC

There is an increase in demand for machine vision components from manufacturing industries involved in access automation in APAC. Countries such as China and India are creating increasing demand for high-quality products in automobile, printing, and food and beverages industries, which has resulted in the increased import of machine vision components. The major industrial sectors in APAC such as electronics, automobile, and healthcare markets are also contributing to the increase in demand for machine vision systems.

Growing use of machine vision systems in different non-industrial sectors

"Non-industrial sectors such as security and surveillance, intelligent traffic system, and medical equipment are increasingly using machine vision components and systems, adding significant revenue to the marketsays Bharath.

Niche applications in non-industrial sectors such as driverless cars, intelligent traffic systems, and capturing of wide dynamic ranges for surveillance have increased the traction for this market. Also, the manufacture of plastic, paper, foil, and film require high-speed machine vision systems to enhance the efficiency of processes.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com