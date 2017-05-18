CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- On May 18, 2017, Calgary Homeless Foundation and the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy are hosting Data That Makes a Difference - the 2nd Annual Canadian Homelessness Data Sharing Initiative. The focus for the event being, "what can we learn if we start sharing data across projects?"

Held annually, the Data Sharing Initiative has created Canada-wide communications and partnerships between researchers focused on ending homelessness.

Researchers will discuss the data that has been collected to support various projects related to homelessness. By sharing data with other researchers, it becomes possible to produce better, more accurate results to inform the allocation of resources towards ending homelessness in our country.

The partnership between Calgary Homeless Foundation and the School of Public Policy allows for a union of homeless-serving sector knowledge through an academic platform. The two organizations work closely to provide increased understanding of how public policy and research can consistently improve quality of care for those experiencing homelessness.

WHAT: Researchers and other interested individuals in the homeless-serving sector will attend a day of presentations, networking, and data sharing. They will learn about the latest findings in homelessness research, new technology, and best practices. Each presentation will foster thought-provoking questions, and generate discussion pertaining to data sharing and homelessness. Presenters will discuss their data sets and show how the data has been used.

WHEN: May 18th, 2017 Ticketed event 7:45am- 4:00pm

Media are invited to attend the whole day. There will be interview and photo opportunities during break times at 9:45-10:15am, 11:45-12:45pm and 2:45-3:00pm.

WHERE: University of Calgary Downtown Campus Nexen Technology & Conference Centre 906 8th Ave SW Calgary, AB, T2P 1H9

About Calgary Homeless Foundation

The Calgary Homeless Foundation is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work: Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary.

CHF is gaining an international reputation as a leading contributor to applied homelessness research. Making evidence-based decisions and planning based on research is a key tenet of CHF's role as System Planner for Calgary's Homeless-Serving System of Care. A key ingredient to this approach has been the Homelessness Management Information System which we are constantly looking to expand and enhance. For more information, visit calgaryhomeless.com

About School of Public Policy

The School of Public Policy is Canada's leading policy school. The School was founded in 2008 by renowned economist Jack Mintz with a vision to drive policy discourse with relevant research, outreach and teaching. Its faculty is composed of scholars with exceptional academic credentials and experienced practitioners in business, government and the non-profit sector.

The School's research is respected because it is independent, credible, and based on hard data. Its influence is reflected by its wide dissemination among policy makers, business leaders, and the media. Indeed, the School is Canada's most cited policy school, both within traditional media and academic publications.

The School of Public Policy also provides hands-on training in Canada and abroad through a Master of Public Policy Program, an Extractive Resource Governance Program, and an Executive Training Program. Its alumni can be found in leadership positions in the private, public and non-profit sectors across Canada.

