sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,157 Euro		-0,285
-1,97 %
WKN: 806951 ISIN: AU000000JHX1 Ticker-Symbol: JHA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,912
14,732
17.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS14,157-1,97 %