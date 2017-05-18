DS Healthcare Group, Inc.: DS Healthcare Introduces New Oxo-Biodegradable Packaging

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / DS Healthcare Group (OTC PINK: DSKX) today announced the relaunch of its topical products with a new, cleaner look that modernizes the branding, upgrades the size offering and highlights the key benefits and technology of the products. The product line, branded under the DS Laboratories name, includes:

Revita High Performance Hair Stimulating Shampoo and Conditioner - A leading hair regrowth and rejuvenation formula.

Dandrene Anti Dandruff Shampoo - State of the art formula for the treatment of dandruff.

Nia Restructuring Shampoo and Conditioner - Advanced science formulation for hair repair.

Radia Purifying Shampoo and Conditioner - A detoxifying formula that offers sensitive scalp relief.

In addition to the relaunch of the existing haircare products, DS Healthcare has also expanded the line to include Dandrene Anti Dandruff Conditioner, to compliment the popular Dandrene Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.

The striking new packaging highlights product solutions for an easy shopping experience, with quick color identification, a call out of key active ingredients and a larger, more competitive size. The line now offers consumers a 7 ounce (205ml) offering versus the original 6 oz Shampoo and 6.5oz Conditioner size.

As a part of the strategic effort to improve its sustainability practices, DS Healthcare selected sleek cylindrical bottles that are oxo-biodegradable; meaning once the bottle is used and discarded, it breaks down and dissolves completely. In addition, the boxes that were selected are 100% recyclable.

To view the updated packaging, please visit here.

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group Inc. develops novel biotechnology for topical therapies. It markets through online channels, salons, specialty retailers, distributors, pharmacies, and physicians. Its research has led to a highly innovative portfolio of personal care products and additional innovations in pharmaceutical projects. For more information on DS Healthcare Group, visit www.dshealthgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan," or "planned," "expects," or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, current litigation against the Company, ongoing regulatory investigations of the Company, Nasdaq's trading halt of the Company's common stock and marketing products, intense competition, and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations

DS Healthcare Group

(888) 404-7770 ext. 3

investors@dshealthgroup.com

SOURCE: DS Healthcare Group, Inc.