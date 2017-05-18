

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's preliminary reading.



That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in the previous three months.



On an annualized basis, GDP jumped 2.2 percent - exceeding forecasts for 1.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.2 percent).



Nominal GDP was flat on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent and down from 0.4 percent in the previous three months.



