LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - Today ZYTO Ireland Ltd., ZYTO's international business division, celebrated its one-year anniversary. In its first year of operation, ZYTO Ireland has consistently grown its client base in Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa.

"Our international team has done a great job of bringing in new clients with the support of everyone at ZYTO," said ZYTO Ireland President George Wright. "We've had a successful first year and are excited to get this life-changing technology into the hands of more and more people throughout the world as we continue to expand."

ZYTO Ireland began shipping out products to international customers in July of 2016. Later in the year, the international team hosted its first event in Winchester, England, and attended wellness events in several European countries.

In the first part of 2017, ZYTO Ireland hosted more events in Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and England. The international team is planning to host additional events and attend tradeshows to continue to spread the word about ZYTO's wellness decision-support technology across the globe.

About ZYTO

ZYTO is a technology company founded in 2004 by Dr. Vaughn R Cook. The company provides biocommunication hardware and software with wellness and lifestyle applications that include obtaining and analyzing galvanic skin response data from the human body to assist in making better decisions.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by ZYTO's marketing partners, ZYTO product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for ZYTO's stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. ZYTO disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

