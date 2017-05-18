IPC Collaborates with OneAsia to Provide Financial Market Connectivity into China

Solution enables secure, compliant trading and risk management in world's most populous nation

HONG KONG, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced a collaboration with OneAsia, a provider of connectivity, datacenter, managed cloud and technology infrastructure services in Asia, to equip investors around the world with the connectivity and technology critical for reliable, secure participation in the Chinese financial markets. The announcement was made at the start of the 15th Asia Pacific Trading Summit in Hong Kong.

"IPC has a strong presence in the Chinese financial markets," said David Dodd, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, IPC, "Our relationship with OneAsia allows us to provide IPC's global community with connectivity to the growing Chinese capital markets with both domestic and international connectivity solutions."

Via the partnership, the IPC Financial Markets Network (FMN) ecosystem, a dynamic community of more than 6,000 member locations across 700 cities in more than 60 countries, will leverage OneAsia capabilities across major Chinese financial centers to facilitate connectivity to the Chinese financial markets and community. The FMN solutions include Connexus, one of the industry's largest secure data communications platforms providing extranet, WAN, and low latency connectivity, as well as Trader Voice and Enhanced Voice Services (EVS), providing dedicated, secure voice connectivity between global market participants.

"The continuous rapid growth in the Chinese financial market demands wide coverage as well as secure and resilient interconnectivity among both Chinese and global capital market participants," said Charles Lee, Founder and CEO of OneAsia. "Combining our strong fiber network, cross-border interconnectivity and technical support with IPC's robust Financial Markets Network will help take investor confidence and participation in our region to the next level."

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets.www.ipc.com

OneAsia is a leading IT services and solution provider in Asia providing cloud based solution as well as data centre services. Partnering with technology leaders, OneAsia is able to offer a full range of cloud computing solutions, from infrastructure, management to application software to business of all sizes. OneAsia's top-tier rated data centres keep our customers connected from anywhere in the world with consistent levels of quality, security and service. With an aim to keep customers connected wherever and whenever they are, OneAsia is staying at the forefront of the industry with extensive infrastructure coverage in Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.oneAs1a.com.

