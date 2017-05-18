Brian Alfaro - Joins Industry Experts at the NAPE 2017 Summit

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Brian Alfaro, CEO of Silverstar Resources, recently joined industry professionals at the 2017 NAPE Summit in Houston, Texas. The largest conference in the world for professionals in upstream oil and gas, the NAPE Summit is "a networking event that brings together all the players necessary to forge, facilitate, and close deals." During his time there, Alfaro was able to form new connections, strengthen old ones, and in turn open up a myriad of new opportunities for Silverstar Resources.

Dating back 25 years ago to 1993, NAPE was launched by the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL) with one purpose in mind: to create a venue that brings prospects and purchasers together. The inaugural event was a modest affair with 80 booths and 800 attendees. However, the idea was novel, and became destined to grow abundantly as more oil and gas professionals realized that NAPE provided a critical need that no other organizations adequately addressed. Over the years, the AAPL attracted additional partners who are leading forces in the world of oil exploration, including The Independent Petroleum Association of America, The Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and The American Association of Petroleum. Today, NAPE hosts three annual expos that are recognized throughout the industry as must attend events. Brian Alfaro was thrilled to join the 1,000 exhibitors in speaking to over 10,000 attendees during the course of the three-day event.

One of the main topics discussed during the summit, Alfaro noted, was the recovery of the oil industry from the historically low prices of $30 and $40 a barrel. As businesses prepare for an aggressive rebound, Alfaro expects global demand will continue to rise by 1.4 million barrels per day and for prices to continue to improve over the course of the year. In turn, rapid growth is set to occur from Texas to North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Nine U.S. players, led by West Texas' Permian Basin, are set to receive more investment than the previous year. "The amount of transactions going on in the Permian is absolutely breathtaking," said one summit speaker. "But don't think this recovery is just [there]... Because it's not." Generally, the industry experts agreed that the outlook for the coming year is overwhelmingly positive. In the first month of 2017, U.S. companies added 82 oilrigs, the largest single month addition since early 2011.

Brian Alfaro is the President and CEO of Silverstar Resources, a Texas-based energy and petroleum company. The multifaceted entrepreneur has over 17 years experience developing successful businesses in the oil industry. To date, drills associated with his companies have produced 5 billion cubic feet of gas, or the equivalent of over 850,000 barrels of oil. Also a dedicated philanthropist, Alfaro strongly supports organizations on local, national and global scales, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The Miracle League, First Book San Antonio, Family Violence Prevention Services, Junior Achievement of South Texas, and the Special Olympics.

