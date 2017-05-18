

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau and the market may slide beneath that support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, thanks to ongoing political turmoil in Washington. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index lost 8.52 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 3,104.44 after trading between 3,101.30 and 3,119.58. The Shenzhen Component Index eased 0.16 percent to end at 10,030.11.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Gemdale both slipped 0.80 percent, Bank of China fell 0.28 percent, Vanke lost 0.47 percent, PetroChina dropped 1.30 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.36 percent and China Shenhua slid 0.79 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks were sharply lower on Wednesday amid political turmoil in Washington further offset optimism about President Donald Trump's ability to implement tax reform and deregulation.



The Dow tumbled 372.82 points or 1.8 percent to 20,606.93, while the NASDAQ shed 158.63 points or 2.6 percent to 6,011.24 and the S&P fell 43.64 points or 1.8 percent to 2,357.03.



In the latest headache for the White House, reports claim Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



A report from the New York Times cited a memo Comey wrote shortly after an Oval Office meeting he had with Trump in February. The White House has denied the report.



The latest developments come on the heels of the uproar over Trump's firing of Comey as well as claims the president revealed highly classified information to Russian officials.



